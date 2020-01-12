Comedian Jim Gaffigan chooses Nick Tahou’s for his first garbage plate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan ate his first garbage plate Friday night and decided to go old-school by stopping at Nick Tahou Hots.

Gaffigan tweeted Monday asking Rochesterians to help him decide who has the best plate in town.

Rochester NY. Where do I get the best Garbage plate? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 6, 2020

Naturally, everyone had their own opinion on where the actor should stop ahead of his The Pale Tourist tour. He went with Tahou’s, which boasts being the home of the original garbage plate.

Gaffigan gave the regional dish a thumbs up and even noted his trip fell on the anniversary of Nick Tahou’s death.

A big “Thank you” to @JimGaffigan for stopping in last night fir his first #Garbageplate ! #RochesterNY loves you! pic.twitter.com/leOqmiRqOw — Nick Tahou Hots (@Nick_Tahou_Hots) January 11, 2020

Gaffigan’s show was held Saturday night at the Blue Cross Arena.