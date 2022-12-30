CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — A maintainer who worked at G.W. Lisk for years in their wastewater treatment plant and as an environmental technician reached out to News 8 after our story on Lisk’s water evaporator aired. They want to remain anonymous.

They provided the below photo to News 8 claiming there have always been issues with the water evaporator, and the former employee got very specific and technical about what this is.

Photo provided to News 8 by former Lisk employee

They said, “During my employment I raised many environmental issues and I went ignored,” adding, “The waste water evaporator is a 450 gallon stainless steel tank with two 50,000 BTU burners in it. This unit essentially brings the contents up tp 210 degrees F to cause it to evaporate and is then discharged by a blower fan as a large dense white cloud.”

Residents in News 8’s coverage claimed to see white clouds being discharged from the evaporator at nighttime.

The ex-maintiner continued, “While I was operating this unit, I was made to evaporate everything from the oily bacteria filled water that was used to clean the factory floors, small amounts of machining oil, various water soluble coolants, and many different solutions from the metal finishing department. These solutions from the metal finishing department ranged from highly alkaline solutions, used rinsing water that could have large amounts of heavy metals such as nickel/zinc/chromium, various metasilicates, and possibly trace amounts of sodium cyanide since they used a large amount of it.”

Facebook post from Broad Street resident Corinne Sabin

Sodium cyanide, according to the Centers for Disease Control website, “can be rapidly fatal. It has whole-body (systemic) effects, particularly affecting those organ systems most sensitive to low oxygen levels: the central nervous system (brain), the cardiovascular system (heart and blood vessels), and the pulmonary system (lungs).”

G.W. Lisk weighed in on the former employee’s photo and concerns, saying it’s not what it appears to be.

“The solution shown in the photo is not the filtered water that is evaporated into the air. This is a photo of a manufacturing process tank and is not a picture of the evaporator itself. The material in this tank is unprocessed cleaning solution left over from cleaning metal parts that are machined in our facility. Subsequent processing of the solution is very thorough, consisting of dual stage filtration and a transition to a holding tank prior to being sent to the evaporator to separate any remaining solids from the water. The filtered water is evaporated and exits the G. W. Lisk facility as steam. Any remaining separated solids are collected and sent offsite for proper disposal. G. W. Lisk is a dedicated environmental steward of the community and is certified to ISO14001 environmental standards. To maintain this certification we are audited annually by an external third-party for continued compliance.” – Ed Maier, CEO & President, G.W. Lisk Company

The former employee responded to Lisk’s statement adding:

“The only filtering that is done to solution that goes into the evaporator system is only to remove solids, the filters and sock filters that are only there to remove decent size debris to stop it from entering the pumps….absolutely no filtering to remove any kind of chemical contamination is available. The solution in the tank in the photo that I sent is exactly how it is pumped into the evaporator system. The two holding tanks for the evaporator have blower units on them for ventilation to pull out the horrible smell from all of the bacteria, oil, and alkaline solutions that sit in them. Honestly the holding tanks look far worse than the solution that I sent you a picture of. I believe the filters that are used for the ‘dual stage filtration’ are 150 and 200 ppm filters that and fairly decent size holes in them so dirt and other small solids still flow through them and is nothing more that a mesh that usually rips very quickly.”

Residents on Broad Street in Clifton Springs have also informed News 8 that the water evaporator at Lisk has stopped running since the original story aired. News 8 did reach out to Lisk for confirmation, but has yet to hear back.