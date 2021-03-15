Future educators learn how to teach remote

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Future educators are getting hands on experience in how to teach in a post COVID-19 world.

The Eastern Monroe Career Center holds a program for high school seniors interested in education and childcare professions.

In the program, students learn about the technology and new techniques used to navigate remote and hybrid learning.

“We’ve been through the wringer so I think it will prepare me to face any challenge that comes my way. and find new techniques and keep them interested in learning,” Pittsford Mendon High School Senior Olivia Harkin said.

While this class takes place inside of the East Rochester Central School District, it is made up of high school students from across the county.

