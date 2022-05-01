CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Family, friends and first responders will gather Monday in Monroe County to pay their respects to Mercy Flight pilot James Sauer.

Sauer, of Churchville, passed away during a fatal training exercise, when the Mercy Flight helicopter he and Bell pilot Stewart Dietrick of Prosper, Texas, were in, crashed in Genesee County Tuesday.

The Churchville man was a retired New York State Police pilot who also served as a Rochester police officer from 1993 to 2001. Sauer spoke with News 8 in 2020, when he celebrated the end of his 40-year military flight career.

The helicopter, the bell 429, crashed after taking off from the Genesee County Airport in Batavia — about three miles from the crash site.

According to New York State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski, the helicopter crashed into power lines as it went down, and weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Photo of scene pic.twitter.com/WshmHYOg44 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 27, 2022

Three days after the incident, the Nation Transportation Safety Board said the next steps of the investigation will focus on determining what caused the crash.

Officials believe the conclusion of this investigation will not be announced for months.

Sauer’s family asked that the route from the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home to the Open Door Baptist Church be made public for those who want to line the roads, Mercy Flight said in a Facebook post.

Here’s the route:

At approximately 11:45 A.M. leave Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Avenue, Hilton, N.Y.

Take East Avenue into Hilton Village – left on Route 259

Route 259 (15 miles) – left on Bowen Road

(.7 miles) turn right on Stottle Road

(450 Feet) Turn left on Stryker Road

(.7 miles) Turn left on Scottsville-Chili Road to the Open Door Baptist Church

For more information, click here.