FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Funeral services have been announced for Conrad Button.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Conrad Button and his grandmother, Mary Button died from smoke inhalation after their two-story home on Ellsworth Road caught fire last week.

Calling hours are Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Cross Creek Church in Palmyra.

The funeral is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.