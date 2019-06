ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) – Funeral services have been set for Brennan Moody, the Albion high school student who died Tuesday in a car crash.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to create a scholarship fund in Moody’s name.

A vigil will be held Friday at Bullard Park for Moody and Sean Weis, who remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The vigil is open to the public.