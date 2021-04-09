Funeral service for local firefighter who died of 9/11-related illness

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A funeral services for Andy Stromfeld, the former Chief of the Fishers Fire District took place on Friday.

Friday’s service is being held at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford.

Stromfeld was a New York City Police Officer and on September 11, was helping rescue people from Tower Two when it collapsed. Stromfeld survived and then moved north, helping to lead the volunteer fire department in Fishers.

Service getting underway in Pittsford for Andy Stromfeld – a local 9/11 hero who will receive a full honors ceremony for his duty-related service death (NYPD Emergency Services Unit) from 9/11 cancer pic.twitter.com/MnjNLOXPTb — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 9, 2021

Stromfeld died last month of cancer related to the attacks on the World Trade Center.