Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in Hague Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A funeral service was held Saturday to remember the 12-year-old boy who died in the Memorial Day house fire on Hague Street.

Christopher Higgins-Maldonado was one of his seven family members who were trapped in his home when a fire broke out around 10 a.m. His siblings along with his parents were able to be treated for burns and wounds, unfortunately Christopher succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized the same day.

Child dead, 8 hospitalized, officers injured at house fire in Rochester

Christopher’s funeral was open to the public and was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Joseph Avenue.

Following Christopher’s death and the loss of his family’s home, the community have raised donations through multiple clothing drives, contributing applications and a GoFundMe page.

Clothing drive for victims of Hague Street fire

Christopher’s family did not expect the amount of support from those in the surrounding communities.

“We’ve had so much love and support from family, friends, co-workers even strangers from across the United States and even outside of the U.S. have reached out to try to help its an overwhelming, but beautiful feeling,” Christopher’s uncle James Higgins said. “But we certainty appreciate everything everyone has done for us, and are still doing for us.”

The cause of the fire has not been released.

A link to support Christopher’s family can be found by clicking here.