Funeral held at Holy Apostles Church for man killed in Lyell Ave. arson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A funeral was held onWednesday for Steven Amenhauser — the man set on fire by two Rochester teenagers on Lyell Avenue earlier this month.

Amenhauser died days later from his injuries.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday at Holy Apostles Church, at 7 Austin St. Amenhauser lived in the Lyell Avenue neighborhood of the church.

Speakers thanked the Rochester Police Department and the community for putting the event together.

Firefighters, Police and the public came to honor this man. The priest presiding over the service, Fr. Anthony Mugavero, said Amenhauser was “Suddenly and violently taken from us.”

The priest knew Amenhauser and described him as a kind, gentle and soft-spoken soul. He came to the dinners and socials at the church. Fr. Mugavero added he did not deserve the “horrific suffering and death he endured.”

There were also prayers for the two teenagers accused in Amenhauser’s death. The priest said Easter mass here will be given in honor of Amenhauser this Sunday.

Following Amenhauser’s death, 16-year-old Zayvion Perry and a 14-year-old Adriel Riley Jr., both from Rochester, were arrested and charged with arson and second degree murder in connection to the incident.