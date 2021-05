ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The funeral for shooting victim Jaquan Hill was held Saturday. Hill was shot to death on Cameron Street on May 3.

His father spoke to News 8 after the incident, calling for an end to the increased violence in Rochester. The city has seen over 20 homicides since January.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrested 40-year-old Delon McNeil for Hill’s death.