Funeral details announced for man killed in Lyell Ave. arson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Funeral details have been announced for the man killed when he was set on fire earlier this month in his Lyell Avenue apartment and died as a result of his injuries.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Apostles Church, at 7 Austin St. Steven Amenhauser lived in the Lyell Avenue neighborhood of the church. Fr. Anthony Mugavero, pastor, will preside.

“I am glad that we can prayerfully put Steven to rest,” Father Mugavero said in a statement.

“I want to thank all those people, businesses, and organizations in our community that have helped to make it happen. It is one more testimony that that love, and goodness will continue to triumph over evil.”

The service will be livestreamed and available here or on the Catholic Courier’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/catholiccourier.

Following Amenhauser’s death, 16-year-old Zayvion Perry and a 14-year-old Adriel Riley Jr., both from Rochester, were arrested and charged with arson and second degree murder in connection to the incident.