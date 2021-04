IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man killed last week in Gates.

71 year old Richard Sciascia was killed during an attempted car jacking on Buell Road.

Services will be held Tuesday at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sant Pius Tenth Church on Chili Avenue.