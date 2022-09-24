ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department announced on Saturday the calling hours for firefighter Elvis Reyes who passed away on Wednesday.

Reyes’ calling hours will take place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Tuesday, September 27, from 1-8 p.m.

Reyes’ funeral will be held at the Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday, September 28, at 10 a.m. The funeral is open to the public. Reyes’ final resting place will be in the First Responders Section of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Lake Avenue.

The RFD said the interment will take place after funeral service.