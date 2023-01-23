ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Diocese of Rochester announced funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who passed away recently at 85 years old.

According to the Diocese of Rochester, public visitation will be held next Sunday, January 29 at Sacred Heart Cathedral from 3-7 p.m. Afterwards, evening prayers will be held.

The morning afterward, there will be another public visitation from 10:00 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral — with the funeral mass happening at 12:00 p.m. that day at the cathedral.

Following the funeral mass, Bishop Clark will be buried in the Bishops Crypt at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Bishop Clark spent over 30 years as a bishop from 1979 to 2012. He was installed as the eighth Bishop of Rochester in June 1979. He retired from the position at 75 years old.