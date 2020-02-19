Fundraiser to benefit children of fallen officer at the Distillery

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club and the Rochester Police Department are co-sponsoring a fundraiser to benefit the children of Officer Manny Ortiz.

Ortiz was killed in a car crash last year after accidentally shooting himself. The two-day fundraiser is called “Friends of Manny coming together at the Distillery.”

“He’s just a warm, wonderful guy who loved his job, he loved his community and he’s just an integral part of this community as a whole,” Deputy Chief of Community Affairs Mark Mura said.

“Community members are coming up to my officers and asking if there’s anything they can do and that’s just huge.”

The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at all four local Distillery restaurants.

20% of the total food sales during that time will be donated.

