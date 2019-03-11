Fundraiser offering refunds for those who donated to Geneseo swimmers

After the state said private funds couldn’t be used to pay for Geneseo swimmers’ championship trip to North Carolina, a fundraiser is offering up refunds.

The fundraiser has collected more than $6,900 for the swim and dive team. it was created by an alumnus after the state said the team couldn’t fly directly to North Carolina and stay there for the championship match. That’s because Governor Cuomo banned state agencies from flying to North Carolina over that state’s bathroom bill in 2016 that prevented transgender people from using the bathroom of their identity.

North Carolina lawmakers later repealed that law and passed a replacement law that removed the bathroom restriction but kept other controversial laws.

The fundraiser hoped to collect money so that team could pay for a hotel closer to the venue for the championship competition. However, the state said the team couldn’t use private funds to bypass the ban. The state will allow the swimmers to stay in Virginia and travel about an hour into North Carolina for the competition.

In response to the change, the creator of the GoFundMe campaign said he will allow donors to get their money back. Otherwise, the money will be used to make the team’s trip easier — within the scope of the state’s rules.

In a message to News 8, a spokesperson for the governor said: “The team is traveling to North Carolina and competing in the event, but not staying there. The limited exception is that the team gets to travel there, but not stay in North Carolina and stay in a bordering state instead. The issue is not just tax dollars, but the travel itself. Under the Executive Order, if you are traveling under the banner of state travel in your state capacity you would ordinarily be banned from traveling there even if there is outside funding, but we are allowing the travel there in this instance to honor their commitment to the NCAA to participate in championships.”