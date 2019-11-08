Full video: Memorial Service for RPD officer Manny Ortiz

RochesterFirst
by: WROC Staff
News 8 WROC video — Law enforcement agencies, family, friends, and community members packed the Rochester Riverside Convention Center Friday for a memorial service in honor of Rochester police officer Manny Ortiz.
Local law enforcement agencies pack the Broad Street Bridge before the memorial service for Rochester police officer Manny Ortiz. #ROC pic.twitter.com/Mx71XtSobZ
Hundreds of officers line up outside the convention center for the memorial service of Manny Ortiz. The event begins at 11 a.m. and we will be broadcasting it live on TV and streaming it on our website. #ROC pic.twitter.com/vtJUBTUIxI
Bagpipes began the memorial service for RPD officer Manny Ortiz. #ROC The event is streaming live here —> https://t.co/2aFEWEa3QY pic.twitter.com/mytrZevvon
"Like my dad always said before he passed, 'When I'm gone make sure you're the man of the house and take care of your mother and sister' and dad knows that's what I intend to do."Officer Manny Ortiz's son Alex addresses the crowd at his father's memorial service. #ROC pic.twitter.com/Nl5Xgfj97G
"Anyone who knew my father knew the warmth and happiness he brought with him everywhere — that's when I knew I was home."Officer Ortiz's daughter talks about her father's loving personality at his memorial service. #ROC pic.twitter.com/qemUZX5f8T
"A community like ours has not lost Manuel Ortiz. He's in every good deed you do. He's in every step you take that you were afraid to take." Ortiz's daughter Solangee McNeal on how her father's spirit carries on in Rochester. #ROC pic.twitter.com/phtEaGFdMW