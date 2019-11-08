Breaking News
3 Albion students facing felony conspiracy charges for ‘credible’ social media threat

Full video: Memorial Service for RPD officer Manny Ortiz

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

News 8 WROC video — Law enforcement agencies, family, friends, and community members packed the Rochester Riverside Convention Center Friday for a memorial service in honor of Rochester police officer Manny Ortiz.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss