Full jury seated in trial of Sodus double murder suspect, trial to begin Monday

LYONS, NY (WROC) -- Opening statements in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a young couple in Sodus is set to begin on Monday.

Friday, the Wayne County Court seated a full jury for the case.

Timothy Dean faces two counts of murder for the shooting. His wife, Charlene Childers, agreed to a plea deal last month on manslaughter charges.

Amber Washburn and Joshua Niles

Dean is accused of driving from Texas, where he and Childers lived, to Sodus in 2018 and shooting and killing Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn outside their home on Carlton Street.

Investigators believe a custody dispute between Childers and her ex-boyfriend Niles was the motive behind the act of violence.

Dean, who was a former sheriff in Texas, faces life behind bars if convicted.

News 8 will cover the trial as it gets underway next week.