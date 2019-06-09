“Fruit of the Vine” educates, raises money

There’s a saying. “Beer is made by men, wine, by God”. Well, not all of it. William Ouweleen with O-Neh-da and Eagle Crest Vineyards makes sacramental wines for Catholic parishes across the region.

“You know, people forget that Jesus’ first public miracle was turning water into wine…what a guy, huh?,” says Ouweleen.

Fruit of the Vine was also an educational seminar, a “wine 101” if you will. For 147 years, Ouweleen’s O-Neh-da Vineyards have made sacramental wines.

“It’s got to be completely natural, we can’t add anything,” he says.

The winery was founded by the first Bishop of Rochester and makes their wines in accordance with canon law.

“What we believe about the Eucharist is that it becomes the very body and blood of Christ, so we want to use the purest wine possible,” says Fr. Peter Van Lieshout, of St. Peter’s Parish.

But all this “swishing and tasting” was for a good cause.

Mark Cazer with the Knights of Columbus whose team helped organize the fundraiser adds, “We contribute to our local food cupboards on a regular basis, and that kind of stuff, so it stays local and it’s going to be all for charity.”

And the educational “wine 101” part of it all flowed like merlot.

“I’ve learned a lot about the wines…the fruits, the bacteria, and all that the fungi,” laughs Gail Gordner.

Ouweleen aims to keep events like this informative, but lively. “It’s a serious business, but we have a lot of fun at the same time.”