(WROC) – Renovations are beginning Wednesday at Frontier Field in Rochester.

The current playing field has been in place for twelve years. Construction of a replacement field will begin Wednesday.

The 2.2 million dollar project will involve three layers of field, laid out over the course of the next twelve weeks. The new field will be monitored through the winter.

Final maintenance is set to wrap up by March, just in time for the Red Wings’ opening day in April.