Frontier Field hosts Summer Meals for Kids program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Children in the Rochester City School District participated in the Summer Meals Festival at Frontier Field on Saturday.

The program is part of a collaboration between Foodlink, the City of Rochester, the Rochester Red Wings, and RCSD.

The goal's to ensure that every child in the City of Rochester has access to free and healthy summer meals. Food insecurity increases during the summer months, so this event helped make sure local families were well supplied.

