Friends say shooting victim Jaquayla Young, 19, was ‘pretty inside and out’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We are learning more about Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, the two 19-year-olds who became the unintended victims of a shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. on September 18.

Friends are remembering Jaquayla Young.

“Bright,” said Lashauna Grayson.

Young was 19 years-old and had graduated from East High School where she was involved in track softball, cheer, and dance. She was in honor classes, and had enrolled in Monroe County Community College.

But her friends say it was her personality that made Young great.

“Pretty, inside and out, always smiling never sad, always there for us, could text her ask her anything and she’d be there no matter how crazy it was,” said Iyana Reeves.

“Every time we were around her it was always laughs, I kid you not, we joke around a lot, like stuff that wasn’t even supposed to be funny we would find funny, that girl was everything,” said Chyna Brannon.

The four girls describe themselves as close friends of Young’s, the group was always together and had seen each other the night before the shooting.

“All four of us had dinner together before she went to the party, so I remember I was making fun of her because she had nails and every time she typed on her phone it would be so loud, or she chewed gum, she would chew gum so loud you would be across the room and you would hear her chewing gum so. Definitely that every time she was in the room everybody knew,” said Glerizbeth Sanchez.

Jaquayla Young, along with Jarvis Alexander lost their lives that night when gunman opened fire on the crowd of more than 100 who had gathered for a party.

Police believe they were not the intended targets and now many in the community are calling out for an end to the violence.

“Its not fair that one of the good ones got taken away. because I feel like, they don’t understand that what they’re doing, just shooting up the air or shooting at anybody, their not just hurting their enemy their hurting anybody in the community,” said Sanchez.

The police are still looking for suspects and is asking anyone with information to reach out to 911.