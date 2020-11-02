Friends reflect on teen who died in Webster car crash: ‘He just brought so much joy into the world’

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friends reflected and shared memories Monday afternoon for 18-year-old Brody Spade, who passed away in a car crash on Saturday night. They placed flowers, pictures and mementos at the site of the accident on Gasberry Lane in Webster.

“He just brought so much joy into the world,” said friend of Spade, Jessica Steinorth.

“He was like a brother to me, lived every day like his last, cared about everybody would do anything for anybody,” said Giuseppe Spano, another friend of Spade.

Spade had just graduated high school earlier this year, and was starting to look at colleges, according to Spano and Steinorth. Spade also played on the lacrosse team.

“Played lacrosse, loved fishing, going on the boat, loved jet skis, car rides, country music, loved it all, concerts, partying, being around his friends always,” said Spano.

“We dated for about three and a half years. Starting in high school. I’m 21, I was older but he made me love every single day, I still love him since the day we separated,” said Steinorth.

Police say it is still early in the investigation to confirm a cause of the accident. A spokesperson for Webster Police Department says when it comes to the investigation, a lot of factors could play a role: wet or slippery roads, an animal in the road or just too many people piled into one car.

“It’s a terrible tragedy anytime a young person dies in an accident, he was just starting life, just starting college, he had his entire life in front of him. There are a number of teens in that car who are affected, and families affected including the family of the young man that died, and also the Webster community is affected,” said Gretchen O’Dea, spokesperson for Webster Police.

The Webster Central School District released this statement Sunday:

“Dear Webster CSD Parents/Guardians,

As you may or may not have heard, our school has experienced a tragedy that has affected us deeply. Early this morning, there was a car accident in Webster involving six young people. Sadly, the driver of the car, Brody Spade, a 2020 Webster Schroeder High School graduate, died as a result of that accident. Our entire One Webster family is profoundly saddened by this news. Our thoughts and prayers as a community are with all who were involved with this terrible accident.

Students and staff react in different ways to these types of events. We, therefore, should expect, try to understand, and accept a variety of emotions and behaviors. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage discussion about the event, the feelings it gives rise to, and ways of responding.

Our district has Trauma, Illness, and Grief (TIG) teams in place at each of our 11 schools to support our students and staff during situations like these. Webster Schroeder’s TIG team has implemented a plan for responding to this accident and helping our students and their families. We know that you will join us in our concern, support, and sympathy for those involved in, and affected by, this accident.

Our schools’ counseling teams are always available for any needs or concerns that your child(ren) may have. Please have your child(ren) reach out to any counselor should they need support. In the meantime, we are including the following resource that may be helpful to you and your family:

Thank you for always being compassionate and kind, especially when we need it most. We encourage you to reach out to either of us with any questions or concerns.“

“Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family of Brody Spade in this difficult time. Brody loved the game of lacrosse, and we’ll always remember the smile on his face while playing it,” the Schroeder Lacrosse team’s Twitter account posted Sunday.