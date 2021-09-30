Friendly Home named best nursing home in New York State

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Newsweek has named The Friendly Home in Brighton the no. 1 nursing home in New York State on its America’s Best Nursing Homes 2022 list.

A total of 450 nursing homes made the national list. Jewish Home of Rochester came in at no. 8, with Fairport Baptist Homes, Thompson Health – M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, and St. John’s Home ranking 18th, 36th, and 53rd, respectively.

“As the challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic continue, this amazing achievement reflects our

staff’s hard work and dedication to serving residents with excellence and compassion every day,” Friendly Senior Living President & CEO Glen Cooper said, in a statement issued Thursday. “We offer them our sincere and heartfelt congratulations and gratitude.”

According to Newsweek, the rankings are based on “performance data, peer recommendations and handling COVID-19, relative to in-state competition.” The Friendly Home has been on the list every year since Newsweek began publishing it 3 years ago.