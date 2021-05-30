Friend remembers woman found dead in Irondequoit: ‘Always a good person’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Irondequoit police continue to investigate the death of Lisa Shuler, a 37-year-old woman found dead at her Irondequoit home, a childhood friend is sharing memories of Shuler.

Jerel Goff has known Lisa Shuler since their days in junior high; they both graduated from Spencerport High School in 2002.

“She was just a great person,” Goff told News 8. “Always having a smile on her face, always a good person.”

“And I started reading the details of the case, and I haven’t been able to sleep,” said Goff. “Have not been able to sleep since. It’s really tough.”

According to police, Lisa Shuler was found dead in Irondequoit just days ago, launching a massive police investigation at her home. Police are now looking for a person of interest in the case, whom they identified as her boyfriend, Seth Larson.

Police say Larson was in Maryland on Tuesday after being in our area on Monday.

Goff intends to find a way to honor Shuler and support her family.

“I know that for a fact, whenever I was going through something she was always there to listen,” said Goff. “She always had an open mind, and a very big heart.”

“For someone to be such a good person, someone to smile all the time,” Goff continued, “No one deserves that, she doesn’t deserve that. Her family needs justice. She needs justice.”