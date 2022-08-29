ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – In Windsor, Canada — friends and family mourn the death of 24 yr-old Anthony Trayner, who was in Rochester for a wedding mid-August.

It’s alleged he was struck and killed by a car while helping a friend off the side of the road, on the Inner Loop.

His friend Kevin McShan says Trayner was partly deaf, and the two bonded over their advocacy for disability inclusion and diversity.

“Anthony and I bonded because Anthony was partly deaf, and I also have cerebral palsy,” he said. “We bonded over the fact that we were advocates for inclusion, diversity and equity.”

McShan says he met Trayner, who worked across from office at United Way.

“Anthony was completing an internship for Canadian Hearing Society,” he said. “When you spoke to Anthony, you instantly felt you were a part of a community,” he said.

New York State Police are investigating the accident, but did not provide updates on what kind of car they’re looking for, or if they have any leads.

Troopers say Trayner, from Ontario, Canada was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist who fled the scene.

“It is under investigation, I really don’t want to release further information,” said New York State Police during a press conference Monday.

“If there’s witnesses out there, I understand there’s anxiety, some people are scared, some people don’t want to get involved. I’m just asking those people to take a moment at home, picture your loved one, your son or daughter, being a victim in a tragedy like this. If you know something, you want somebody to speak out,” a trooper said.