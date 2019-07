ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Friday, July 12, 2019 would have been George Eastman’s 165th birthday.

The world would not be the same without him. He was an innovator of still and motion picture film. Some of those inventions are used selectively these days, but his impact on Rochester still looms large with Kodak, the Eastman Museum, the Eastman School and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

The photos here are courtesy of the George Eastman Museum.