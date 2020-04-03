Friday fish fry tradition continues, busier than ever

Breaking News
14 COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County, 436 confirmed cases, 28 patients in the ICU
Live Now
Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Friday fish fry tradition continues, busier than ever

Local News

Post 1151 serving more than twice as many fish fries compared to a typical year

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a tradition for many during Lent on a Friday. Head out to your church or legion and go get a fish fry. That tradition is staying alive, with some minor changes.

At Ely-Fagan-Stevens-Connor Post 1151 in Henrietta, there was no hesitation to keep serving fish fries to the community and things have been busier than ever.

“They’re absolutely thrilled that we’re still able to do it because a lot of places are not open,” says Tim Tysall, the Legion Chaplain.

On a Friday during most years, they’ll serve about 75 or 85 customers inside the legion. Last week, they served about 140 people and today they were preparing for 200 orders.

“We try and get them in and out as fast as we can to help the community because that’s part of the Legion’s job,” says Tysall.

The fish fries are being served drive-through only. To help out the community, the prices have been lowered from 11 to 10 dollars.

“We try our best to fulfill the needs of the community if we can. If we can’t, well, shame on us, but we try our best to help people out in their times of need,” says Tysall.

Not only is it good to for them to keep the tradition going, it’s also good for people to see a friendly face at a safe distance away.

“The social interaction is worth it’s weight in gold. Because after a while your four walls start closing in and it’s just nice to get out,” says Tysall. “Of course, the guys and gals who are doing this have been doing this for years and it’s nice to converse with them and it cheers you up for the day. Something to look forward to on a Friday.”

The fish fry runs starts at 4:00 and runs until 7:00, or until they sell out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss