Friday fish fry tradition continues, busier than ever

Post 1151 serving more than twice as many fish fries compared to a typical year

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a tradition for many during Lent on a Friday. Head out to your church or legion and go get a fish fry. That tradition is staying alive, with some minor changes.

At Ely-Fagan-Stevens-Connor Post 1151 in Henrietta, there was no hesitation to keep serving fish fries to the community and things have been busier than ever.

“They’re absolutely thrilled that we’re still able to do it because a lot of places are not open,” says Tim Tysall, the Legion Chaplain.

On a Friday during most years, they’ll serve about 75 or 85 customers inside the legion. Last week, they served about 140 people and today they were preparing for 200 orders.

“We try and get them in and out as fast as we can to help the community because that’s part of the Legion’s job,” says Tysall.

The fish fries are being served drive-through only. To help out the community, the prices have been lowered from 11 to 10 dollars.

“We try our best to fulfill the needs of the community if we can. If we can’t, well, shame on us, but we try our best to help people out in their times of need,” says Tysall.

Not only is it good to for them to keep the tradition going, it’s also good for people to see a friendly face at a safe distance away.

“The social interaction is worth it’s weight in gold. Because after a while your four walls start closing in and it’s just nice to get out,” says Tysall. “Of course, the guys and gals who are doing this have been doing this for years and it’s nice to converse with them and it cheers you up for the day. Something to look forward to on a Friday.”

The fish fry runs starts at 4:00 and runs until 7:00, or until they sell out.