ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Clear skies, light winds, and cold air are all in place overnight that will result in frost on the ground Thursday morning. This has the potential to damage crops and plants outside exposed to the cold.

There is a good chance that frost at Oak Hill could delay the start of the PGA Championship. Tee off for the first group is scheduled for 7am. That may change.

The National Weather Service Buffalo office has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region through Thursday morning ahead of temperatures at the ground dropping below freezing. You should take caution if you have planted anything in the ground as frost is still possible. The cold will be brief, it may be enough to do damage for plants recently put into the ground.

Use this afternoon to protect those plants for tonight. A solid frost could be possible early morning Thursday as temperatures right at the surface will be nearing freezing. pic.twitter.com/7kfNBAlKZS — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) May 17, 2023

Coldest air will be found away from the regulating waters of Lake Ontario and away from urban heat islands like Rochester.

Planting season often starts in early May and while the last freeze date often occurs around this time, you can still get late freezes that can interfere with planting.