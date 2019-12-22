Free turkey giveaway at ERPD

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It was a special day for some residents in East Rochester on Sunday as the East Rochester Police Department and Gates to Recovery teamed up and handed out free turkeys to families in need this holiday season.

The turkeys came from the Walmart in Gates.

Artificial Christmas trees were given out, as well.

“It’s great and there is a lot of families that need a little extra help and you know were here to do it,” Chief Steve Clancy of the East Rochester Police Department said.

Gates to Recovery chose to have this event take place in East Rochester as it has a walk-in center once a month and this event helped touch many families in the community.

The turkeys were given out at the East Rochester Police Department on Main Street. Coffee and donuts were also provided.