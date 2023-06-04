ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re worried about what your children will be up to once the school year officially ends, the City of Rochester and a non-profit have dozens of programs and activities they can take advantage of in many cases free of charge.

This is all part of a partnership between Common Ground Health, RCSD, and the City of Rochester. Any families with children 17 or younger can sign up for all sorts of camps, activities, and other summer events to keep them in safe and fun environments during the break. While also being fed for free.

For years, Heather Feinman of Rochester has been sending all her kids to Summer Programs whether it’s at the City Rec centers or out sailing. This year she’s anxiously counting down the days till it starts up again.

“Because my kids are city residents, and we live in the city, they get in for free. There’s no way I could afford this for my kids. They’re already signed up for this year, they learned so much and without it, they’d be sitting at home bored,” says Feinman.

For those interested, information on these summer programs can be found on the City’s website or by visiting Phillis Wheatley Library and your local Rec Centers. While attending, children are provided a free meal each day.

Feinman says, “I have Cub Scouts from all over the city and they don’t have meals, there isn’t food at home so if they weren’t to come to the library and get a snack or go to the rec center and get a lunch they would not have any lunch. If you need something, we’ll get you food.”

Leaders with Common Ground say the meals are prepared and served by FoodLink and the Rochester City School District to ensure every student receives proper nutrition and calories daily.

Jenn Beidman, Common Ground Health Director of Whole Child Health Advocacy, says “In order to learn, to grow, to thrive a child needs their basic needs and food is one of them. So as a community, it’s important we wrap our arms around those children.”

All meals served this year are required to be eaten on-site where they’re being offered. By June 15, all the locations serving lunches to students can be found here.

“Some of the libraries are Summer meal locations. Most programs if your child is participating in summer school opportunities that is a summer meals location. Day camps are also enrolled in the program,” Beidman adds.

There are other summer programs Common Ground Health plays a role in other areas of the Finger Lakes. If you live in other school districts outside Rochester, you’re urged to contact your child’s school to learn about their summer meals program.