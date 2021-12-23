Free rapid test kits given to Rochester businesses and churches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of the Christmas holiday, doctors are urging anyone to get tested for COVID-19 if you will travel and gather with a lot of people you aren’t sure are vaccinated.

Around Rochester, a simple trip to get your haircut, get nails done, or visit church can also get you access to rapid coronavirus test kits.

Not all businesses or churches are participating, and some people have complained finding these rapid test kits is hard because they’re going scarce. However, all the Neighborhood Service Centers say the supply has not run out.



Beginning last week, thousands of Coronavirus Rapid Test Kits have been handed out from each Rochester Neighborhood Service Center to go to every church, barbershop, beauty salon, and other business willing to participate. Giving results within 15 minutes.



“Obviously to stay safe for me and my customers and my family also,” Hector Carabao, owner of First Class Barbershop told us.



“I haven’t gotten any but I plan on going on Monday,” Hollywood Salon Owner Walatta Giochrist added. “Because next week is going to be very busy so I can pass them out to everybody.”



No one can pick up test kit boxes individually from Neighborhood Service Centers, but each store gets a box of 25 kits, while churches got a box of 100. When they run out, owners can call their local Neighborhood Service Center for another delivery.



“We get a lot of city traffic and sometimes outside city traffic,” Carabao said. “And a barbershop is a big social area. So, it’s a good spot to have the Covid test.”

The City of Rochester told us they still have boxes of test kits to give out. If you’re having trouble finding rapid test kits, you can call your local Neighborhood Service Center who can direct you to a nearby business or church serving as a distributor. The goal for this is to stop a post-Christmas widespread outbreak.

“Me passing out the test to my clients will let them know that even if they don’t have symptoms, they are sick and have to quarantine,” Giochrist explained.

Every test kit in this distribution is free. While individuals cannot get test kits from Neighborhood Service Centers, they are available for anyone to take at City Rec. Centers.

“I had customers call me hearing from the news knowing that I had Covid tests,” Carabao said. “And somebody would call me and say save one for me and that’s what I did. When they came in I would hand them the test and they said thank you.”

If you still need to know where to go to request a test kit, A full list of all cosmetic businesses and churches in every quadrant of Rochester that was contacted to participate in this distribution can be found below.