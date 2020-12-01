Free rapid COVID-19 testing site opens in Irondequoit

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC)- The town of Irondequoit saw over 700 people for the opening of the first rapid testing site in Monroe County, one of four news locations across the county for asymptomatic people to get a COVID-19 nasal swab.

750 appointments were made for the first round of COVID-19 rapid testing at the Irondequoit Department of Public works facility.

“I think there is a huge need for testing in the community, we certainly had occurrences where employees have requested to test and those tests take time,” said Bob Kiley, commissioner of public works Irondequoit.

The was the first public rapid testing site to open in Monroe County, a collaboration between the county health department and local municipalities. Employees from the Town of Irondequoit staffed the site, and nurses were brought in to administer the tests, a nasal swab done through the car window.

“Don’t roll your windows down just until we tell you a little nasal swab and then your on your way. so we look to have it be very seamless very fluid very fast and efficient,” said Kiley.

While rapid testing is not as accurate as the standard PCR tests, results are faster and it is helpful in identifying unknown COVID-19 cases, something Town supervisor David Seeley says could help slow the spread.

“It’s a little bit wider of a margin but they still do give you data and I think the number of positives outweighs the false negatives. So I think the more we have that information, the better because if you have a positive test, then we know somebody needs to get isolated and quarantined,” said David Seeley, Irondequoit town supervisor.

The Town of Irondequoit has been guaranteed 1,000 rapid tests from the County and is working on additional test sites and dates.

Other free rapid testing sites will be set up in Rochester, Brighton and Gates.

Rochester

East High School, 1801 East Main Street, 14609

Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. beginning December 5

Irondequoit

Irondequoit Department of Public Works, 2629 East Ridge Road, 14622

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. December 1 and 2 (preregistration is required)

Brighton

Temple B’rith Kodseh, 2131 Elmwood Avenue, 14618

Tuesdays and Thursdays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning December 8

Gates