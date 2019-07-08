Free Pack ‘n Play Cribs available from NYS Office of Children and Family Services

NYS OCFS announces plans to provide more than 20,000 Pack ‘n Play cribs to home-based daycare providers across the state. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) announced Monday that it plans to use money from the federal Child Care and Development Fund to provide over 22,000 Pack ‘n Play cribs to home-based daycare providers across the state.

“When parents entrust their infant’s care to a provider, they deserve peace of mind,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Division of Child Care Services Janice Molnar. “New York works closely with child care providers to keep children safe, and through this initiative, every home-based child care program can have a crib for children under one year of age.”

Information on how to request a crib and more on safe sleep for babies is available on the OCFS website.