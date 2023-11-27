ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Churchville-Chili Central School District announced free meals are on the way for students.

Beginning this Friday, December 1, all students can receive free breakfast and lunch at school for the remainder of the school year. Officials say this comes on the heels of the district getting approved for the community eligibility provision, a non-pricing meal service option for school districts in low-income areas.

No forms are required and all students are eligible for the free meals.