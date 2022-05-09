ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County announced Monday that they will be providing vouchers for a free round of golf for veterans at county courses for the 2022 season. The vouchers also cover rental for a golf cart.

To receive the vouchers, interested veterans must live in Monroe County. Vouchers can be picked up at Monroe County Veterans Service Agency located at 125 Westfall Road, or the Veterans Outreach Center located at 447 South Ave. Monday through Friday.

Monroe County courses:

Genesee Valley Golf Course — 1000 E. River Road, Rochester.

Durand Eastman Golf Course — 1200 Kings Highway N., Rochester.

Churchville Golf Course — 643 Kendall Road, Churchville

“Giving our veterans a free round of golf on us is the least we can do to thank them for their service to

our country,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello in a statement. “Unlike past years, free golf for veterans was limited to just Veterans Day. Not exactly prime golf weather. It’s important to show our

appreciation for veterans with a round of golf whenever it’s convenient for their schedules.”