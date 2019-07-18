Free fans to beat the heat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lifespan, the Fan Club and Meals on Wheels are providing free fans for people 55 and older or those who are younger with a disability who do not have air conditioning.

To get yours call Lifespan at 585-244-8400, ext. 104 for more information on obtaining a fan.

To help support this cooling campaign, the Fan Club is hosting a fundraiser with Combat Comedians on Wednesday, July 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Comedy at the Carlson.

Tickets are $20 and each ticket will be used to purchase additional fans for folks in our community who need them. Tickets for the comedy fundraiser are available online, and will also be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event.