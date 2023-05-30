ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Saturday, you can get your teeth taken care of for free. ‘For the Love of God Dentistry’ is offering those services.

You can get a free cleaning, free filling, and free extraction.

Doctor Oliver Cabrera reminded us of the importance of dental care.”The importance of dental health is kind of the gateway to the entire body. So oral health just leads to heart health, leads to joint health, so we wanna make sure that everybody’s healthy,” Says Dr. Cabera.

Cabrera says they’re especially doing this for people that are in need.

There will be other services available on Free Dental Day, to include an eye doctor onsite. Wegmans pharmacies will be present as well as different church and communities.

The Free Dental Day is happening this Saturday at Greece Family Dentistry & Implantology located at 3101 West Ridge Road Building C from 8 to 4 pm.

Patients are asked to arrive early, dress for the weather, and bring snacks and water as this is a first come, first serve event.