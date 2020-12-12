Free COVID-19 rapid testing sites open for underserved communities in city of Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- In an effort to meet the rising demand for free COVID-19 rapid testing while ensuring equal access to everyone in the city, free testing sites will now be available in communities considered underserved on Saturdays.

Locations for the COVID-19 rapid testing, like on Genesee street, are meant to reach the underserved and under-resourced communities.

They are in walking distance of many communities and not only provide free testing and results, but also education about the virus, the vaccine, and how to keep you and your family safe.

Rey Lopez was doing laundry on Saturday when volunteers from a free CVODI-19 rapid testing site came up to him, Lopez immediately went across the street and got a test done he says because of the ease and access.

“The process was quick, safe, and now I’m just waiting for my results,” said Rey Lopez. “Not most of us can get to a site but when you come to us, that’s very important.”

Many people like Lopez have wanted a free rapid COVID-19 test, but a quick search of current sites shows most sessions are booked for weeks.

That’s where Organizers from Community Fighting COVID and the City of Rochester`s REAL Rapid Response Team come in, providing free rapid COVID-19 testing sites on Saturdays in communities throughout the city.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m., at Bull`s Head Plaza at the corner of Genesee and West Main Streets.

Dec. 19, 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m., at Tops Plaza on Lake Avenue

Jan. 9 and Jan. 16, time and locations to be determined.

“We’re doing a lot of the education. We feel like that’s really the key that makes us a little different from the other testing sites,” said Linda Clark, president of the Black Physicians Network of Greater Rochester.

Doctors and physicians at the site educated people about virus prevention, county health resources, and handed out preparedness plans for household to fill out that focus on isolation and quarantine resources.

Since COVID-19 has been found to disproportionately impact those that don’t have resources such as health insurance and also people in brown and black communities, volunteers feel these new sites are important to ensure equal access to testing.

“Its important to be out in the community so people that live and work in this area see individuals that look like them, that they can relate to and most importantly, that they can trust to make sure that the information is shared,” said Lisa Goff, volunteer black physicians network.

These sites will be open Saturdays in December and early January in the city. Buses are provided through the regional transits service.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello making the announcement that barbers, hair stylists and other personal care service employees in orange zone clusters, will have the opportunity for free rapid COVID-19 testing Sunday December 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Irondequoit Department of Public Works.