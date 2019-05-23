Free admission for Veterans at Senior PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) - The 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship teed off Thursday morning, and many spectators headed out to Oak Hill, including Veterans who received free admission.

According to PGA of America, the jester has always been part of the golf organization for years.

A series of thunderstorms forecasted to pass over Oak Hill Country Club's East Course didn't stop spectators including veterans to see their favorite golfers.

For airfare veteran, John White of Irondequoit said the jester is welcoming and rooting for the local players in the championship.

"I'm rooting for the home team, the home golfer and you know. Jeff, I hope he does well. I believe this is going to be his last year. So I hope he plays well," said White.

The PGA of America gave out camouflage hats to the first 200 veterans, and many of them wore them Thursday. For Danny Cashman, an army veteran who served in Afghanistan, coming to the championship, brings back memories he had with his grandfather when they visited Oak Hill together.

It includes all active duty, military retirees, active reserve, national guard and department of defense civilians. Plus a guest will receive free admission to the championship.

Just show your military ID at the ticket office to get a complimentary ticket.

A special program the PGA of America does for veterans is PGA HOPE. It introduces golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. For more information on this charity: https://www.pgareach.org/services/military