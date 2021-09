ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a statue of Frederick Douglass in Rochester’s Aqueduct Park was toppled Wednesday.

Investigators say they do not know how or why the statue was removed from its base. The City of Rochester’s Special Services department collected the statue.

These pictures were taken by @CarvinEison before the statue was collected by City of Rochester Special Services @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kAWaF8DMH8 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 16, 2021

Similar Frederick Douglass statues around Rochester have been vandalized in recent years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.