ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When a shooter opened fire outside of Franklin High School last month, two security officers put their lives on the line to protect students.

On Thursday, Deverin Dillon and Sandra Beasley shared more about how they put themselves in harm’s way and how had it not been for their swift response, the situation could’ve been much worse.

Dillon and Beasley were recognized Tuesday night by the Rochester City Council for their actions on the morning of January 5.

When shots were fired outside of Franklin High School, they ran towards the gunshots and found three students huddled in the doorway protecting them and the others inside the school that day.

Looking back on the incident last month, Dillon says the day started as other day, until they heard gunshots.

Dillon says he shuttled nearby students behind a desk where Beasley is usually stationed. That was when they saw three students trying to get inside the school, while the suspect was pointing a gun at them. Dillon pulled the students inside and a bullet hit the metal door frame. Beasley followed close behind.

As Dillon walked me through the situation, he told me what was running through his mind.

“I’m thinking like wow, I never thought this would happen in front of the school. We’ve heard shots outside of the school, but we never thought on our front steps,” he says. And Beasley said “It’s about the babies. And if we had to do it again, we would do it again.”

On a daily basis, these students put their trust in these school safety officers, thanks to the relationship they’ve built. Sandra Beasley said she’s at the front desk, so when students come in, she’s the first one they see. “And once they get that bond with you, I can’t get rid of them.”

Now the two SSO’s are asking for change so they can continue to keep Franklin High School students safe to the best of their abilities. They’re suggesting counseling, cameras, and guidance for these kids. Dillon also suggests providing classes for kids to learn about future career paths. “Go back to the old school way where you’ve got classes for kids to become officers, kids to work for RG&E, kids, girls could do hair salons,” he says. He says sports aren’t enough because sports aren’t for everyone and only so many people can play on a team.

BENTE or the Board of Education Non-Teaching Employees represents the school safety officers and representatives there say they’re facing a labor shortage as well in hopes of bringing more security to the schools. We’ve reached out to the Rochester City School District for comment but have yet to hear back.