BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Brighton Police Department confirmed that a fox bit six people Friday evening just south of Twelve Corners in Brighton. Officers ask that if you had any contact with the fox to please contact the Monroe County Department of Health or BPD.

Thank you to @MonroeHealth @DrMikeMendoza & @NYSDEC for your help. — Brighton Police Department (@Brighton_Police) April 22, 2023