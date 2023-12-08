ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday evening, a special honor for a courageous four-year-old boy who nearly lost his life in Rochester.

Marlo Joseph was just three when he, his grandmother and mom went to the store for some snacks — a trip that soon became every parent’s worst nightmare.

Marlo, caught in the crossfire of a shootout on North Clinton Avenue, ended up getting shot in the head. After hours of surgery, he miraculously survived. Family tells News 8 the boy, now four-years-old is resilient and thriving.

While many in the community call him a survivor, Marlo had the opportunity Friday to take on another title: “Honorary Captain of the Game.” A special honor granted by the Amerks.

Marlo took to the ice, standing alongside the starting lineup during the national anthem. He also got to watch the game from a special suite, among other perks.

“He’s receiving some VIP treatment from our staff, including the coaching staff, trainers and office personnel,” Interim Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck said. “We’re hoping we’re providing him and his family with a truly remarkable experience tonight, and to take his mind off what he’s gone through.”

This is an annual program the Amerks have in partnership with Golisano Children’s Hospital. This is the program’s fourth year.