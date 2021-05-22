Four MCSO deputies injured in fight at Monroe County Children’s Detention Center

Four sheriff’s deputies and two adolescents are injured after an incident at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.



The incident happened around 11:45 a.m.



Officials say a fight broke out between two adolescent offenders, and sheriff’s deputies intervened after an unsuccessful attempt by a youth detention worker to de-escalate.



The county says, six adolescent offenders attacked two jail deputies and a youth detention worker, causing more staff to respond.

County officials say due to an increase in violence, the increased number of violent adolescent offenders, and ongoing personnel shortages deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to assist.



Sheriff Todd Baxter says the deputies were not gravely injured.

“First and foremost, I am extremely grateful our deputies and staff of the Monroe County

Children’s Detention Center (CDC) were not gravely injured during the melee that occurred at

the hands of residents,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter. “Thank God our

deputies were at the facility helping to stabilize and fill a personnel shortage. Without our

deputies on hand to assist, the outcome may have been much worse. I am appreciative and proud

of these men and women who enter volatile environments on a daily basis, sometimes resulting

in risk to their own personal safety.”

There are currently 10 adolescent offenders charged with murder, two adolescent offenders charged with attempted murder and several other violent offenders currently housed at the CDC.