Four legged friend joins Red Wings for a good cause

One of the Red Wings bat boys will look a little different on Saturday.

Milo the dog will be retrieving the bats as part of fundraising efforts for the Wounded Veterans Foundation.

For every bat Milo retrieves, the Red Wings will donates $25 to the foundation.

Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason says the fans are excited to see their furry friend on the field.

“He’s been a great addition to our roster this year, our Red Wings family. Milo has been received incredibly by our fans,” Mason said. “He’s only appeared in one game. Judging by the reaction on social media, every time we put something up about Milo, people go nuts for it.”

As a part of Military Appreciation Night, fans can also pledge their own dollar amount at a table in the stadium. All fans who donate will have the opportunity to meet Milo himself towards the end of the game.

Saturday’s fundraiser hits close to home for pitcher Devin Smeltzer.

“I have a brother in law in the marines and a couple other aunts and uncles who have served,” Smeltzer said. “I know the sacrifices they make and how it hits their families. We wouldn’t be able to play this game that we play every day if it wasn’t for them protecting us overseas. “

Smeltzer also expressed his gratitude for the support.

“Seeing the city of Rochester rally behind the troops, it means a lot,” said Smeltzer.

Fans can also support the cause by purchasing Milo T-shirts. For every shirt purchased, the Red Wings will donate $7 to the Wounded Veterans Foundation.