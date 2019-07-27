4 Dansville teens killed, another injured in crash

BURNS, N.Y. (WROC) — Four Dansville teenagers were killed and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Allegany County.

State police say the five teens were traveling in a vehicle on County Route 13C in the town of Burns around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign at an intersection and struck an earth embankment and then then a tree.

Harrowing scene of a quadruple-fatal crash on County Rt. 13. One young woman, 16, survived. More on this story tonight on @News_8 and online at https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/xpEMCz4Z6d — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 28, 2019

The driver, 16-year-old Rebecca Earner, and the other three occupants, 16-year-old Ambra Eddleton, 14-year-old Justin Carpenter, and 14-year-old Kyrstin Wolfanger, all of Dansville, New York, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 16-year-old Kelsi Bird, of Dansville, was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for multiple non-life threatening injuries. Police also said Bird was the only person wearing a seat belt during the collision.

Officials say their investigation is ongoing.

Officials from Dansville Central School District released a statement regarding the crash:

Dansville Central School District Statement Posted by Dansville Central Schools on Saturday, July 27, 2019

Becca Earner

Kyrstin Wolfanger

Justin Carpenter