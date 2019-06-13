Four hospitalized following multi-vehicle accident in Rush Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) -

UPDATE: the Monroe County Sheriff's office has released the names of the people involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Rush this afternoon.

Chandler Simpson (19), Allison Brickwood (18), Joseph Larocca, (34) and Michael Gates, (67) were all transported to Strong Hospital for their injuries, all No life-threatening.

In a statement from the MCSO, a Town of Henrietta Dump truck driven by Joseph Larocca, struck a car after the driver, Chandler Simpson, stopped at the intersection and then pulled into its path.

A third vehicle- driven by Michael Gates was struck by Simpson's vehicle. All three vehicles went into the ditch on the south side of Honeoye Falls.

The truck driver and the occupants of Simpson's vehicle were able to get themselves out their vehicles, while Mr. Gates had to be extricated from his vehicle by fire department personnel.

Four people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Rush at Works Road. At least three vehicles were involved including a truck.

According to first responders, all were conscious at the scene but, there is no word on the extent of their injuries. Rush and Honeoye Falls Fire and Ambulance responded to the accident along with the Monroe County Sheriff's deputies.

We have reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff's office for more details and will update this article as new information becomes available.