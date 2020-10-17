Four hospitalized after overnight crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that took place Saturday shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers said two vehicles collided in the intersection of Roycroft Drive and North Street and then one vehicle continued off the roadway and hit a tree.

According to officers, four people, two in each vehicle, were injured as a result of the accident.

All four were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

There are no charges at this time.