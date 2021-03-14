Four hospitalized after Brooklyn woman crashes car in Wayne County

HURON, N.Y. (WROC) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car crash in Huron late Saturday evening at the intersection of Norris Road and Route 104. Four people sustained injuries and were hospitalized as a result of the crash.

Deputies say 43-year-old Maria Barnkow, of Brooklyn, was heading east on Route 104 when she swerved off the road and crashed into an embankment. One of her passengers sustained life-threatening injuries. Mercy Flight transported the passenger to Upstate Medical Center.

An ambulance transported the other three passengers to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The WCSO was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Mercy Flight, Alton Fire Department, Wolcott Fire Department, Sodus Town Ambulance, Finger Lakes Ambulance and Eastern Wayne Ambulance.